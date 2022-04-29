Previous
Better red than... by peterdegraaff
Photo 1152

Better red than...

...Hill End

Ondu 6x9, Kodak Ektar 100
29th April 2022 29th Apr 22

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
katy ace
FAV Such a pretty little cottage. I wonder how many people don’t know the ending of that sentence
April 28th, 2022  
