Photo 1228
Divining
...shadows and tracks, Seven Mile Beach NP
Chroma Cube, Oriental Seagull 100, RO9(1.100)
30th July 2022
30th Jul 22
1
0
Peter de Graaff
@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
1228
photos
147
followers
113
following
336% complete
View this month »
1221
1222
1223
1224
1225
1226
1227
1228
Tags
pinhole
,
film-lives
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
It does look like it's reaching for the water.
July 30th, 2022
