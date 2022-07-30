Previous
Divining by peterdegraaff
Photo 1228

Divining

...shadows and tracks, Seven Mile Beach NP

Chroma Cube, Oriental Seagull 100, RO9(1.100)
30th July 2022 30th Jul 22

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
It does look like it's reaching for the water.
July 30th, 2022  
