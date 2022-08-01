Previous
Crystal Palace by peterdegraaff
Photo 1229

Crystal Palace

...Port Kembla

Ondu 6x9, TMY400 expired
1st August 2022 1st Aug 22

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
katy ace
This one looks especially good on black. It’s a nice capture of the port
August 1st, 2022  
