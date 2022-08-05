Previous
Tug and silos by peterdegraaff
Photo 1233

Tug and silos

...inner harbour, Port Kembla

Ondu 6x9, TMY400 expired
5th August 2022 5th Aug 22

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
Photo Details

katy ace
great light and composition on this interesting subject
August 5th, 2022  
