Weaving by peterdegraaff
Photo 1260

Weaving


...burrawangs, Seven Mile Beach National Park.

Grateful this image has been included in Salón Asombro Estenopeico VII 2022 at the Museo de Morón in Argentina.

Chroma Cube, Seagull 100, RO9(1.100)
14th September 2022 14th Sep 22

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
Photo Details

katy ace
Love all the patterns and the light through the weave! I feel as if I should ask you for your autograph! It looks like you are world-famous
September 13th, 2022  
