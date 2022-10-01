Previous
Half ways by peterdegraaff
Half ways

...Shellharbour

Chroma Cube, Fuji Acros Neopan 100
1st October 2022 1st Oct 22

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
katy ace
quite the intriguing image
October 1st, 2022  
