Photo 1277
Waratah
...Telopea speciosissima, Budderoo NP
Olympus OM2, Fuji Superia Premium 400, Cinestill C4 developer
11th October 2022
11th Oct 22
Peter de Graaff
@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
wildflowers
film-lives
katy
ace
Oh wow! I have seen these featured in several different projects on 365 but I don’t believe I have ever seen one this close. Amazing detail, Peter.
October 10th, 2022
