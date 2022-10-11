Previous
Next
Waratah by peterdegraaff
Photo 1277

Waratah

...Telopea speciosissima, Budderoo NP

Olympus OM2, Fuji Superia Premium 400, Cinestill C4 developer
11th October 2022 11th Oct 22

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
349% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
Oh wow! I have seen these featured in several different projects on 365 but I don’t believe I have ever seen one this close. Amazing detail, Peter.
October 10th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise