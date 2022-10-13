Previous
Lesser flannel flower by peterdegraaff
Photo 1279

Lesser flannel flower

...Actinotus minor, Conjola NP

Olympus OM2, Fuji Superia Premium 400, Cinestill C4 developer
13th October 2022 13th Oct 22

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
katy ace
FAV love the colors the subject and the composition
October 13th, 2022  
