Photo 1315
Purple fan-flower
...Scaevola ramosissima, Illawarra Escarpment SCA
Olympus OM2, Kodak ProImage100, Cinestill C4 developer
23rd November 2022
23rd Nov 22
Peter de Graaff
@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
Tags
film-lives
katy
ace
I like the detail of the petals on this flower. It’s unusual to see square edges like that. The light and color are so pretty
November 23rd, 2022
