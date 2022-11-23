Previous
Purple fan-flower by peterdegraaff
Photo 1315

Purple fan-flower

...Scaevola ramosissima, Illawarra Escarpment SCA

Olympus OM2, Kodak ProImage100, Cinestill C4 developer
23rd November 2022 23rd Nov 22

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
katy ace
I like the detail of the petals on this flower. It’s unusual to see square edges like that. The light and color are so pretty
November 23rd, 2022  
