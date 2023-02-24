Previous
Bastion Point by peterdegraaff
Photo 1376

Bastion Point

...Mallacoota

Ondu 6x9, Gold 200
24th February 2023 24th Feb 23

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
Wendy ace
Oh, Peter
This is absolutely gorgeous! Love the low PoV and huge DoF with everything in such sharp focus from the front all the way to the back!
An easy FAV!!
February 24th, 2023  
