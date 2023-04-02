Previous
Granite burns by peterdegraaff
Photo 1399

Granite burns

...Genoa Peak, Croajingolong NP

Mamiya 6, Velvia 100
2nd April 2023 2nd Apr 23

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
Photo Details

katy ace
Such a fabulous subject
April 2nd, 2023  
