Previous
Next
Walls of China I by peterdegraaff
Photo 1470

Walls of China I

...Lake Mungo

Mamiya 6, Velvia 100
16th September 2023 16th Sep 23

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
403% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jennifer Eurell ace
Stunning. Haven't got to Mungo yet - and probably won't so will just enjoy your photographs. I have been to Shellharbour though - used to live there about 60 years ago,
September 18th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise