Purple fan flower by peterdegraaff
Photo 1515

Purple fan flower

...Scaevola ramosissima, South Pacific Heathland Reserve, Ulladulla

Olympus OM2, Colorplus 200
12th November 2023 12th Nov 23

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
katy ace
Perfect light for this pretty close-up
November 29th, 2023  
