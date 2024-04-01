Previous
Paperbark swamp by peterdegraaff
Photo 1571

Paperbark swamp

...White Tree Bay, Myall Lakes NP

Chamonix 045F1, Artar 9.5 inch, Fomapan 100, Rodinal
1st April 2024 1st Apr 24

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
430% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
FAV What a wonderful 3-D effect in this one Peter!
March 31st, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful capture.
March 31st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise