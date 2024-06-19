Previous
Land of the eastern bristlebird by peterdegraaff
Photo 1605

Land of the eastern bristlebird

...late afternoon, Barren Grounds NR

Realitysosubtle 45Z, Fomapan 100, Rodinal(1.50)
19th June 2024 19th Jun 24

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
katy ace
I like the light on the grasses and the trees
June 19th, 2024  
