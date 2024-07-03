Previous
Fin de cuentas by peterdegraaff
Photo 1608

Fin de cuentas

...a rock when all is a said and done, Depot Beach

Ondu 6x0, Ilford FP4+, RO9(1.100)
3rd July 2024 3rd Jul 24

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
