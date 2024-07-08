Previous
Rocky sure by peterdegraaff
Photo 1610

Rocky sure

...Serenity Bay

Realitysosubtle 45Z, Foma Retropan 320, Rodinal(1.50)
8th July 2024 8th Jul 24

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
Ann H. LeFevre
But still serene.
July 8th, 2024  
katy
Nice textures and interesting to see the different shapes of the rocks
July 8th, 2024  
