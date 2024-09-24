Previous
Śānti stupa by peterdegraaff
Śānti stupa

...World Peace Pagoda, Pokhara

Realitysosubtle 45Z, Kodak Portra400, IlfocolorC41
24th September 2024 24th Sep 24

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
