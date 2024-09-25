Previous
Khasti Chaitya by peterdegraaff
Photo 1643

Khasti Chaitya

...a place for dew drops, Boudhanath Stupa

Realitysosubtle 45Z, Kodak Portra400, IlfocolorC41
25th September 2024 25th Sep 24

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
