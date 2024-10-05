Previous
Early Saturday morning at the people tree by peterdegraaff
Photo 1651

Early Saturday morning at the people tree

...worshippers binding string around a sacred peepal or bodhi tree in a road outside Bhadrakali Temple, Kathmandu

5 minute exposure with Ondu 6x9, Kodak Gold 200, IlfocolorC41
5th October 2024 5th Oct 24

Peter de Graaff

ace
@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
452% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise