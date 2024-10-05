Sign up
Previous
Photo 1651
Early Saturday morning at the people tree
...worshippers binding string around a sacred peepal or bodhi tree in a road outside Bhadrakali Temple, Kathmandu
5 minute exposure with Ondu 6x9, Kodak Gold 200, IlfocolorC41
5th October 2024
5th Oct 24
Peter de Graaff
ace
@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
Tags
pinhole
,
film-lives
