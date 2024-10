Harbour light and stone structure

Harbour light and stone structure

...Shark Island/Boowambillee, Sydney Harbour National Park



Caught a ferry out to Shark Island which sits in the middle of Port Jackson. A ranger doing maintenance said only a couple of people visit each week. I was the solitary visitor on that Saturday. A treasure to be enjoyed that sparkles timelessly in the sea.



Realitysosubtle 45Z, TMax 100, Paranol S(1.50)