Photo 1654
Fortifications or such I
...Shark Island/Boowambillee, Sydney Harbour National Park
Realitysosubtle 45Z, TMax 100, Paranol S(1.50)
13th October 2024
13th Oct 24
Peter de Graaff
ace
@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
pinhole
film-lives
katy
ace
Is this some type of rock structure or is it fabricated?
October 14th, 2024
