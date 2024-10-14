Previous
Next
Fortifications or such II by peterdegraaff
Photo 1655

Fortifications or such II

...Shark Island/Boowambillee, Sydney Harbour National Park

Realitysosubtle 45Z, TMax 100, Paranol S(1.50)
14th October 2024 14th Oct 24

Peter de Graaff

ace
@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
453% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
it looks like quite a sizable structure
October 14th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise