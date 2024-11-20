Previous
Sequestered by peterdegraaff
Sequestered

...in mangroves, Broughton Creek

Ondu 6x9, Shanghai 100, Paranol S (1.50)
Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
Excellent b&w!
Fabulous image
Beautiful, strong contrast and clarity for a pinhole Peter
