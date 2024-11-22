Sign up
Previous
Photo 1669
Window on dawn
...Lake Conjola
Ondu 6x9, Lomography 100
22nd November 2024
22nd Nov 24
1
1
Peter de Graaff
ace
@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
4531
photos
116
followers
92
following
457% complete
View this month »
1662
1663
1664
1665
1666
1667
1668
1669
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
10 years in
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pinhole
,
film-lives
Diane
ace
Peter, this is a wonderful photo--serene, luminous, lovely subtle colors. Fav.
November 22nd, 2024
