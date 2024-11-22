Previous
Window on dawn by peterdegraaff
Photo 1669

Window on dawn

...Lake Conjola

Ondu 6x9, Lomography 100
22nd November 2024 22nd Nov 24

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
Diane ace
Peter, this is a wonderful photo--serene, luminous, lovely subtle colors. Fav.
November 22nd, 2024  
