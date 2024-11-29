Previous
Leading light by peterdegraaff
Leading light

...eventide, Lake Conjola

Realitysosubtle 45Z with 6x9 roll film holder, Velvia 100
29th November 2024 29th Nov 24

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
kali ace
Very lovely
November 29th, 2024  
