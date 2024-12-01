Previous
Light fall by peterdegraaff
Photo 1673

Light fall

...Racecourse Beach

Realitysosubtle 45Z with 6x9 roll film holder, Reala 100
1st December 2024 1st Dec 24

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
LManning (Laura)
Wow!
December 1st, 2024  
