Orange band by peterdegraaff
Photo 1675

Orange band

...mouth, Lake Conjola

Realitysosubtle 45Z with 6x9 roll film holder, Velvia 100
7th December 2024 7th Dec 24

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
katy ace
This is so beautiful and almost surreal looking. FAV
December 6th, 2024  
