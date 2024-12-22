Sign up
Previous
Photo 1680
Wildflowers in a breeze
...Barren Grounds NR
Realitysosubtle 45Z with 6x9 roll film holder, Kodak Gold 200
22nd December 2024
22nd Dec 24
0
0
Peter de Graaff
ace
@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
4542
photos
116
followers
92
following
Tags
pinhole
,
film-lives
