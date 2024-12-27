Previous
Drumstick in brush by peterdegraaff
Photo 1682

Drumstick in brush

...Barren Grounds NR

Realitysosubtle 45Z with 6x9 roll film holder, Kodak Gold 200 #pinholephotography
27th December 2024 27th Dec 24

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
