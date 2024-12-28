Previous
Fog bank over Gerringong by peterdegraaff
Photo 1683

Fog bank over Gerringong

...from Werri Beach

Realitysosubtle 45Z, Fomapan 100, ParanolS(1.50)
28th December 2024 28th Dec 24

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
katy ace
I love the dreamy painting like quality of this one! FAV
December 27th, 2024  
