Solstice eve by peterdegraaff
Solstice eve


...sunrise off Point Perpendicular

Realitysosubtle 45Z, Ilford FP4+, ParanolS(1.100)
31st December 2024 31st Dec 24

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
Suzanne ace
Wow!
December 30th, 2024  
katy ace
Wonderful composition and capture, especially for a pinhole, Peter
December 30th, 2024  
