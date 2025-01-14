Previous
Old stick by peterdegraaff
Photo 1692

Old stick

...Shoalhaven Heads

Realitysosubtle 45Z, Ilford FP4+, Paranol S(1.100)
14th January 2025 14th Jan 25

Peter de Graaff

ace
@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
463% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
I love your choice of composition and the way the stick looks as if it is levitating
January 14th, 2025  
Julie Duncan ace
Love it! :)
January 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact