Not yet of nature by peterdegraaff
Photo 1698

Not yet of nature

...decaying seawall, Shellharbour/Wonwin

Realitysosubtle 45Z, Fomapan 100, ParanolS(1.50)
31st January 2025 31st Jan 25

Peter de Graaff

ace
@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
465% complete

katy ace
great leading lines and it looks as if nature is working hard to reclaim it
January 31st, 2025  
