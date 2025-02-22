Previous
Nasturtium bank by peterdegraaff
Photo 1713

Nasturtium bank

...Bass Point

Ranica MIR35S, Ilford PanFPlus, RO9(1.50)
22nd February 2025 22nd Feb 25

Peter de Graaff

ace
@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
469% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city ace
Beautiful shot
February 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact