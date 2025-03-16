Previous
Freed from pain by peterdegraaff
Photo 1720

Freed from pain

...Curalo Lagoon, Eden

Ranica MIR35S, Kodak ProImage100
16th March 2025 16th Mar 25

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
Ann H. LeFevre ace
A timely photo and statement for me this week as we mourn the death of someone in our congregation.
March 15th, 2025  
