Slaver's tower I by peterdegraaff
Photo 1729

Slaver's tower I


...for whaling. Why do oppressors need towers? Beowa NP

Ranica MIR35S, Kodak ProImage100
26th March 2025 26th Mar 25

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
