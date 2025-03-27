Previous
Slaver's tower II by peterdegraaff
Slaver's tower II

...for whaling. Why do oppressors need towers? Beowa NP

Ranica MIR35S, Kodak ProImage100
27th March 2025 27th Mar 25

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
