Previous
Photo 1734
Tale of shelter II
...Shoalhaven Heads
Ranica MIR35S, Fuji ACROS100, RO9(1.50)
1st April 2025
1st Apr 25
1
0
Peter de Graaff
ace
@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
4599
photos
118
followers
92
following
1727
1728
1729
1730
1731
1732
1733
1734
1728
1729
1730
1731
1732
1733
1734
780
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
10 years in
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
film
,
pinhole
katy
ace
Someone has really put all of that driftwood to good use
April 1st, 2025
