Previous
Photo 1738
Detritus after the fall
...Shoalhaven Heads
"They got a name for the winners in the world
I want a name when I lose" - Steely Dan
Ranica MIR35S, Fuji ACROS100, RO9(1.50)
6th April 2025
6th Apr 25
Peter de Graaff
ace
@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
4603
photos
119
followers
93
following
Maggiemae
ace
This can be very dangerous and a ongoing problem in both NZ and Australia!
April 6th, 2025
