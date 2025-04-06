Previous
Detritus after the fall by peterdegraaff
Detritus after the fall

...Shoalhaven Heads

"They got a name for the winners in the world
I want a name when I lose" - Steely Dan

Ranica MIR35S, Fuji ACROS100, RO9(1.50)
6th April 2025 6th Apr 25

Peter de Graaff

I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
Maggiemae ace
This can be very dangerous and a ongoing problem in both NZ and Australia!
April 6th, 2025  
