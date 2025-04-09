Sign up
Storm surge
...Shellharbour
Realitysosubtle 45Z with rollfilm holder, very expired Kodak TMY400, RO9(1.50)
9th April 2025
Peter de Graaff
@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
film
pinhole
