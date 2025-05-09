Previous
Time moves with water expressing light by peterdegraaff
Photo 1749

Time moves with water expressing light

...Murunna

Ranica MIR35S, FPP Blue6, RO9(1.50)
9th May 2025 9th May 25

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
FAV such a terrific composition of this fascinating subject
May 8th, 2025  
fabulous shot, Peter. has a mysterious vibe. aces!
May 8th, 2025  
