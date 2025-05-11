Sign up
Photo 1750
Welcome rain walking on water
...Gulaga from Bermagui
Ranica MIR35S, FPP Blue6, RO9(1.50)
11th May 2025
11th May 25
Peter de Graaff
ace
@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
Tags
film
,
pinhole
LManning (Laura)
ace
Amazing clouds!
May 11th, 2025
