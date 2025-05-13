Previous
Mother and son by peterdegraaff
Photo 1752

Mother and son

...Gulaga and Najanuga from Wallaga Lake at dusk

Ranica MIR35S, FPP Blue6, RO9(1.50)
13th May 2025 13th May 25

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
