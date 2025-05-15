Previous
Walking on by peterdegraaff
Photo 1753

Walking on

...Blue Pool, Bermagui

Ranica MIR35S, Velvia 50
15th May 2025 15th May 25

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
Photo Details

katy ace
FAV Love the light, color, composition , and subject. Most excellent image Peter!
May 14th, 2025  
