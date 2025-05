Rain comes

Rain comes

weighing its advance

with a heavy stage curtain

or, haiku

on a mental horizon

every moment

transfixing, absorbing

this lenseless eye

when –

falls a drop

meteorological theatre

moistens brow, plop

– outflanked by squall

hastened to flight

up the cliff in departure

retreat I from sight



Ranica MIR35S, Elektra 100