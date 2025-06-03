Previous
Climate frontier by peterdegraaff
Photo 1760

Climate frontier

...flooding, Jaspers Brush

Realitysosubtle 45Z, Fomapan100, 510-Pyro(1.500)
3rd June 2025 3rd Jun 25

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
