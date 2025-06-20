Previous
You'll catch a death I by peterdegraaff
Photo 1775

You'll catch a death I

...Kiama

Ranica MIR35S, NoColorStudio No.5, RO9(1.50)
20th June 2025 20th Jun 25

Peter de Graaff

ace
@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
486% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
FAV Perfection! I love the POV
June 19th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
The water looks like silk.
June 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact