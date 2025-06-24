Previous
Marker by peterdegraaff
Marker

...Shoalhaven Heads Inlet

Chamonix 045F1, ViSt pinhole shutter, Fomapan 100, Xtol(1.2)
24th June 2025 24th Jun 25

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
Photo Details

