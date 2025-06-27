Sign up
Previous
Photo 1777
Distant heart, will you ever sail
...Shoalhaven Heads Inlet
Chamonix 045F1, ViSt pinhole shutter, Fomapan 100, Xtol(1.2)
27th June 2025
27th Jun 25
1
1
Peter de Graaff
ace
@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
4642
photos
115
followers
90
following
486% complete
1770
1771
1772
1773
1774
1775
1776
1777
5
1
1
10 years in
film
,
pinhole
katy
ace
FAV fabulous capture of this boat and its reflections in this terrific composition
June 27th, 2025
