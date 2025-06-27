Previous
Distant heart, will you ever sail by peterdegraaff
Photo 1777

Distant heart, will you ever sail

...Shoalhaven Heads Inlet

Chamonix 045F1, ViSt pinhole shutter, Fomapan 100, Xtol(1.2)
27th June 2025 27th Jun 25

Peter de Graaff

ace
@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
486% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
FAV fabulous capture of this boat and its reflections in this terrific composition
June 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact